Mysuru-based start-up formally releases betel leaf tea bags

Mysuru-based start-up, Eshanya Beverages, on Friday formally released ‘Betel leaf tea bags’, which was developed at NITTE (Deemed to be University) DST Technology Enabling Centre (DST TEC).

Sandeep Eshanya, a resident of Vijayanagar in Mysuru, told reporters that he quit his job in Bengaluru during COVID-19 second wave. He read a research paper on betel leaf tea. “I was fascinated with the idea as I come from the land of betel leaf and approached a few start-up incubation firms.” NITTE DST TEC agreed to support Mr. Eshanya and NITTE University’s Centre for Science Education and Research (CSER) was asked to study the product.

B.S. Mamatha from NITTE’s CSER said they researched on the product for a year. The research involved the way the betel leaves can be dried and cut into small pieces, which will release its natural taste when placed in hot water. “It took a year to come out with the product that had mild and natural taste of betel leaf,” Ms. Mamatha said, adding the product retains the health benefits of betel leaf.

Mr. Eshanya said apart from natural flavour, they brought out betel leaf bags in orange, rose petals, and lemon flavours. His wife Rani Vishwanath said they approached Ramaiah Evolute, start-up incubator of M.S. Ramaiah Institute, where they received help from Sadananda Maiya, a pioneer of ready-to-eat products, in marketing the product.

Eshanya Beverages sold over 300 boxes of tea, each containing 50 bags and priced at ₹349, through an online platform recently. Betel leaf tea bags are available in retail stores in Mysuru, Mr. Eshanya said.

Launching the product, NITTE Vice-Chancellor Sateesh Kumar Bhandary said TEC set up at NITTE is among a few set of TECs set up by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology across the country. “Since the last three years, TEC has been supporting new entrepreneurs,” he said.

Iddya Karunasagar, advisor (Research and Patent), NITTE, said the TEC recently transferred technology of making of almond milk powder to a Delhi-based start-up. Technology transfer related to two more products of TEC is in the pipeline, he said.

