My goal is overall development of Udupi district: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

August 14, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar handing over a benefit certificate to a government scheme beneficiary during the inauguration of various projects of Mudar Gram Panchayat on August 14, Monday, in Karkala taluk of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Monday, August 14, said development of the district is her goal and there will be no politics when it came to development.

She was speaking after inaugurating several projects, including a market complex built by the Coastal Development Authority, at Mudar Gram Panchayat in Karkala taluk. The panchayat has been doing good work, the Minister complimented. Ms. Hebbalkar noted that the district has seen all-round development within 25 years of its formation.”

Gram Panchayats did not command much respect earlier and they gained prominence after the UPA government introduced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme, Ms. Hebbalkar noted. If MGNREGA was not introduced, the panchayats had to work with a meagre allocation of ₹3 lakh a year.

Through Rajeev Gandhi Seva Kendra, gram panchayats are being provided ₹25 lakh grant to have own building. Panchayats have grown stronger as the MGNREGA implementation was given to them, she said. The Minister advised the panchayat members to work hard utilising the opportunity given to them by people.

Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi and others were present.

