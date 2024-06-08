GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

“My contest as s rebel resulted in BJP selecting C. T. Ravi for Council polls,” says former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat

Published - June 08, 2024 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
​Former MLA of Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat speaking at a press conference at Press Club, in Udupi on Saturday.

​Former MLA of Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat speaking at a press conference at Press Club, in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The former BJP MLA of Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat claimed on Saturday that he contesting the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ Constituency as rebel candidate made the saffron party field its party leader C. T. Ravi in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, said that Mr. Ravi has got justice now. “Hindutva and nationality have now found a place in the Legislative Council,” Mr. Bhat said.

The former MLA, who has now been expelled from the BJP, was claiming that the BJP fielded Mr. Ravi, a former Minister, fearing that he (Mr. Ravi) too might turn rebel like Mr. Bhat.

Mr. Bhat said that his contest was to alert the BJP leaders to rectify their mistakes and take appropriate decisions in favour of party workers.

The former MLA, who lost the Council elections by securing third place, said that his contest resulted in the RSS workers jumping into the filed to canvass for BJP candidate Dhananjaya Sarji. In addition, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and the State president B.Y. Vijayendra came to Udupi for the campaign. He said that he will not retire and remain as a BJP worker.

Mr. Bhat said that he did not expect the defeat in the elections. He accepted the verdict of voters. Stating that he fell short of time for the campaign, he said that still many had supported him in the elections. “In the future, it will be a mirage for a common party worker to contest from the Graduates’ Constituency,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.