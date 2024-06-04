GIFT a SubscriptionGift
My commitment is to Hindutva; priority is for development, says Captain Chowta

Published - June 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Brijesh Chowta, along Sathish Kumpala, BJP district president arriving at the vote counting center at NITK Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Captain Brijesh Chowta, along Sathish Kumpala, BJP district president arriving at the vote counting center at NITK Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Captain Brijesh Chowta of the BJP who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dakshina Kannada constituency said on Tuesday that the party faced the election on the basis of “satya, nyaya and dharma” (truth, reasoning and righteousness).

In an informal chat with presspersons at the counting centre at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, after winning the election, Captain Chowta said that his commitment will be to Hindutva and his priority will be for development.

Mr. Chowta said that it was the victory of the BJP and the party workers had strived for the victory of the candidate.

He said that the Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had faced the 2024 election together.

The Deputy Commissioner and the Election Officer of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan handed over the Election Certificate to Mr. Chowta.

Karnataka / Mangalore / state politics / religion and belief / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / development

