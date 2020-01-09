Mutts, temples have contributed for welfare of society: Ashok

R. Ashok, Revenue and Municipal Administration Minister, said on Wednesday that mutts and temples had been giving importance to alleviating hunger and providing education since centuries.

He was speaking after felicitating Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, who will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple on January 18 at a civic reception, here.

Mr. Ashok said that even before governments started taking up that responsibility, the mutts and temples were doing ‘Anna Santharpane’ or mass feeding. They were also running running educational institutions now which helped a large number of students, he said.

“The seer had shown his foresight by announcing that his Paryaya would be a plastic-free one. The use of environment friendly materials for his Pura Pravesha ceremony showed his concern for environment,” he said. “This means that during his two-year Paryaya period we will see even more environment-friendly initiatives, which are needed given the increasing pollution in our cities,” Mr. Ashok said. In his felicitation address, Gururaj Karajgi, scholar, spoke about the achievements of late Vibudesha Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt and also that of Vishapriya Tirtha Swami, the present senior pontiff of Admar Mutt.