Muted response to farmers’ agitation in coastal districts

MANGALURU

09 December 2020 08:34 IST

Several organisations held demonstrations protesting the farm legislation

The response to the call for a Bharat Bandh, given by various farmers’ associations, received a muted response in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday.

Life remained unaffected in these districts while a few organisations held demonstrations in support of the farmers’ demands.

A federation of workers and Dalit movements held a demonstration at the busy Nanthoor Junction at the intersection of NH 75 and NH 66 in the forenoon. Blocking traffic for some time, the protesters raised slogans against the anti-farmer policies of the Narendra Modi government.

In his address, Hasiru Sene leader Oswald Fernandes said farmers had to come to streets to fight for their rights as thick skinned politicians failed to understand their grievances. The Union government brought anti-farmer legislations taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, he alleged.

Meanwhile, members of Bandaru Shramikara Sangha and CITU held a demonstration supporting farmers at Karmikara Katte near Mangaluru Old Port.

Activists of the Centre for Indian Trade Union held protest demonstration in Udupi. Public service vehicles as well as private vehicles operated as usual. Government offices, commercial establishments etc., functioned routinely. There were no untoward incidents in both the districts.