ADVERTISEMENT

Mutalik is lured by an ‘inducement’ to contest from Karkala, says Minister V. Sunil Kumar

February 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

His intention to contest is not in the interest of Hindutva, Karkala and its people, says Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture

The Hindu Bureau

Breaking his silence over Sri Rama Sene leader and staunch proponent of Hindutva Pramod Muthalik deciding to contest from Karkala Assembly constituency in Udupi district as an Independent candidate in the coming elections, Karkala MLA and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar has said that the former has been lured by an “inducement” to contest.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Kumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, said that the “inducement” is nothing but money.

Reacting to a statement of Mr. Muthalik, the Minister, who is also an open proponent of Hindutva, tweeted on Monday that the Sri Rama Sene leader’s statement made it clear that his decision to contest against Mr. Kumar is not out of his conscience.

Mr. Kumar said that the intention of Mr. Mutalik’s contest is not in the interest of Hindutva, Karkala, and its people. “It is for notes (money),” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Muthalik claimed at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, that some BJP Ministers and MLAs have assured him of backing his candidature by offering “tanu-mana-dhana” support (wholehearted support including financial assistance) and there was no question of him (Mr. Muthalik) withdrawing from his decision to contest against Mr. Kumar.

Some of his (Mr. Muthalik’s) supporters included those who are in the race for the post of Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Mutalik had appealed to the BJP not to field its candidate against him in Karkala for the “victory of Hindutva.”

Mr. Kumar said that he welcomed the candidature of Mr. Mutalik from Karkala. “Let those who have offered you “tanu-mana-dhana” support come and campaign in Karkala. That is my wish,” the Minister tweeted.

According to Mr. Mutalik, he has opened an election office in Karkala and 50% of booth committees have been formed.

He said that the Sri Rama Sene will contest from five constituencies in the coastal belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US