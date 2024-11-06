Muslim Vedike rues attempts to divide Hindus and Muslims on waqf property issue

The Karnataka Muslim Bandhavya Vedike on Tuesday said attempts are being made to divide Hindus and Muslims thereby disturbing peace and harmony in the State with regard to waqf properties.

Vedike spokesperson Mushtaq Hennabail told reporters at Udupi that the government should initiate strict against persons distorting issues and attempting to disturb peace. He said the Union government’s move to amend the Waqf Act for political reasons has created confusion across the country. The Centre should leave aside this divisive approach and follow ‘raja dharma’, he said.

As per official records, waqf properties across the country account to over nine lakh acres. Encroachment of waqf properties had largely been done by Muslims than Hindus. If waqf properties were not managed properly or neglected, it was because of the Muslim community. Mr. Hennabail claimed that no waqf property was illegally registered. Only those having legal right over a property can bring it under waqf, he noted.

Former president of the vedike and advocate Anees Pasha said the waqf tribunal functions as per constitutional provisions. The tribunal comprises members from all communities. If the State government had listed all waqf properties as per the 1965 gazette notification, there would not have been any issue now. Though many properties were listed as waqf in the gazette, other individuals were in possession thereby causing continuous issues.

He further said more than 95% of waqf properties were the ones donated by Muslims, who worked hard to acquire those properties. In the event of the Union government amending the Waqf Act, Muslims might hesitate to donate their properties. They would fear that the government might not utilise the donated properties for the sake of Islam and Muslims.

Vedike president and retired police officer Sohail Ahmed Maroor, secretary Hakim Tirthahalli, honorary president Ibrahim Saheb Kota, Udupi Jamia Masjid president Riyaz Ahmed, and others were present.