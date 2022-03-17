Muslim traders observe bandh in twin districts

Muslim traders and businessmen across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts observed voluntary bandh on Thursday in response to a call by various Muslim organisations opposing the judgment of the High Court of Karnataka in the Hijab issue.

Old Mangaluru area, comprising the fishing harbour and Bunder trade area, Central Market area and surrounding areas wore a deserted look as a majority of the businessmen and traders in these localities are Muslims. Fishing activity in the harbour almost came to a standstill with no buyers for the day’s catch at the Dhakke. City and service buses owned by Muslims too did not operate during the day.

Similarly, areas where Muslims reside in large numbers, including Kudroli, Bengre and Bolara., too witnessed no business activity with shops belonging to community members remaining closed. Educational institutions run by Muslims did not function either.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, after visiting several areas in the city, said that some people voluntarily did not conduct their business. There were no attempts to forcibly close down all business activities or obstruct normal life, he said. Mr. Kumar said that there was adequate deployment of police personnel in vantage locations to prevent any untoward incident. Life in the city went as usual, he added.

In Udupi district too, Muslims observed a voluntary bandh without opening their business establishments. The District Muslim Okkoota had urged its community members to support the State-wide bandh by not undertaking any business activity for the day. As such, Muslim traders and businessmen refrained from their usual activities in Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Kaup, Padubidri, Karkala, Shirva and other areas.

While almost all establishments remained shut on the Jamia Masjid and Anjuman Masjid Roads, the vegetable market too remained almost inactive. The District Police had made adequate bandobast arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

In Bhatkal town bordering Udupi district, Muslim traders observed a voluntary bandh. Educational institutions run by the community too did not function.