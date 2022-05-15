Muslim scholars will soon decide on using loudspeakers for early morning azaan in coastal belt, says wakf board chairman

Karnataka Wakf Board chairman N.K. Muhammad Shafi Saadi addressing a press meet in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 15, 2022 19:57 IST

Karnataka Wakf Board chairman N. K. Muhammad Shafi Saadi said on Sunday that Ulema (body of Muslim scholars) of the coastal districts will meet in a day or two and announce their decision on using loudspeakers for the early morning azaan fajr.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi he said that a right decision to fall in line with the Supreme Court order will be taken.

The chairman said that the Ulemas in Bengaluru have announced that mosques will no longer use loudspeakers for the azaan fajr as per the court’s order which has banned its use between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now others from many parts of the State are calling him and asking about the loudspeaker issue. The Board issued circulars twice, on March 9, 2021 and on March 17, 2021, to all mosques drawing their attention on the court’s order of 2005.

“Muslims of this country are known for respecting the court’s order and the decision of Ulemas will be in accordance with the court order,” he said.

The chairman said that there is a pending demand from the Muslim community to get a civil service examination training centre. ‘‘Now we are getting it at Bada Makan, Bengaluru at a cost of ₹15 crore. Training for civil service aspirants will be given there and the foundation stone for the building will be laid next month’” he said.

To a question on the national anthem not being sung in some madrassas, he said in over 2,000 madarassas across Karnataka, it was being sung.

He said that the government has released ₹2 crore for the renovation of the central office of the board in Bengaluru. In addition, it has released ₹2.5 crore for conducting the drone survey of wakf properties in the State.

The chairman said that Hindus and Muslims, to a large extent, lived cordially in the State. Only some individuals from both the sides raked up some issues due to clash of their ideas. All want to live peacefully and cordially, he added.