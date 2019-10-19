Muslim Sahitya Prashasti for Kukkila’s work

Enne Batthida Laatinu, a travelogue by journalist and writer A.K. Kukkila, has been selected for the annual Muslim Sahitya Prashasti being given by the Karnataka Muslim Lekhakara Sangha this year.
Mr. Kukkila joined the editorial team of Sanmarga Kannada weekly about two decades ago and has been its editor for a decade, said a press release from the sangha here. He has been recognised as a writer and a critic.
His other published works include Dayira (collection of stories), Jagatikarana Mattu Samskruti (critical work), Chaatiyetu (collection of Sanmarga editorials), Madyapaana-Para, Virodha Mattu Nija (critical work), and Sarasa Sallapa (essay). Dayira had got the Muslim Sahitya Prashasti of 2003.
The award, carrying a purse of ₹10,000 and a citation, will be presented on November 22 in Mangaluru, said sangha president U.H. Umar in the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor