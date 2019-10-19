Muslim Sahitya Prashasti for Kukkila’s work

Enne Batthida Laatinu, a travelogue by journalist and writer A.K. Kukkila, has been selected for the annual Muslim Sahitya Prashasti being given by the Karnataka Muslim Lekhakara Sangha this year.

Mr. Kukkila joined the editorial team of Sanmarga Kannada weekly about two decades ago and has been its editor for a decade, said a press release from the sangha here. He has been recognised as a writer and a critic.

His other published works include Dayira (collection of stories), Jagatikarana Mattu Samskruti (critical work), Chaatiyetu (collection of Sanmarga editorials), Madyapaana-Para, Virodha Mattu Nija (critical work), and Sarasa Sallapa (essay). Dayira had got the Muslim Sahitya Prashasti of 2003.

The award, carrying a purse of ₹10,000 and a citation, will be presented on November 22 in Mangaluru, said sangha president U.H. Umar in the release.