Muslim organisations to protest in Surathkal on September 9

The protest is against the Karnataka govt. for not handing over the investigation of murders of Mohammed Masood and Mohammed Fazil to the NIA

The protest is against the Karnataka govt. for not handing over the investigation of murders of Mohammed Masood and Mohammed Fazil to the NIA

The Muslim Aikyata Vedike, Surathkal, will hold a protest in Surathkal on September 9 against Karnataka government for not handing over the investigation of murders of 19-year-old Mohammed Masood and 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil to the National Investigation Agency.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, August 30, Umar Farooq, legal advisor of the vedike, said the State government has so far not handed over to the NIA the investigation of murders of Masood and Fazil though it is said to be linked with murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader 34-year-old Praveen Nettaru. Praveen’s murder is being investigated by the NIA. The police have so far not invoked provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the two murders, he said.

Mr. Farooq said the State government has not given any compensation to family members of Masood and Fazil. Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said they will call on their family members, but have not done it yet. “We are really hurt by this discrimination against Muslims. Hence, to express our anguish, we will hold a protest meeting at Surathkal,” he said.

Mr. Farooq said Vedike is contemplating to approach the High Court. “We have approached experts with related documents. A decision on filing a writ petition demanding NIA investigation will be taken shortly,” he said.

He asked Dakshina Kannada district administration to enable Vedike members submit memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2.

Fazil’s father Farooq and Vedike President Mohammed Ashraf Badriya were present.

Masood died following assault by eight persons in Kalanja village of Sullia taluk on July 20. The 34-year-old Praveen was hacked to death outside his chicken shop in Bellare on July 26. Two days later, Mohammed Fazil was murdered outside a garment shop in Surathkal in the city on July 28.