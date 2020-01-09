Muslim organisations’ meet on CAA, NRC on January 15

Muslim organisations have now decided to hold the meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizenship, and the National Population Register on city outskirts on January 15. The city police had not given them permission to hold the event at Nehru Maidan on January 4 on the grounds that central parts cannot be allowed to be choked and asked the organisations to scout alternative venues outside the city.

Former MLC and DK and Udupi Muslim Central Committee president K.S. Mohammed Masood told reporters here on Wednesday that the protest meeting will be held at Shah Garden, opposite the Kannur Kendra Jumma Masjid on NH 75. Qazis of Mangaluru and Udupi will participate in the event.

Mr. Masood said people, who have studied the CAA and its link with NRC, would speak at the meeting. “We are legally holding the event and have invited people from all communities, who are aware of CAA and NRC, to speak. Their names would shortly be announced.” he said. Around 1 lakh people are expected to attend the event and no women have been invited, he added.

Asked about messages in the social media asking people not to attend the event on January 15, Mr. Masood said, “I cannot say anything on that. We are holding the event in Adyar.”

On the reported act of a group of Muslims obstructing Machina Gram Panchayat President and three of her assistants at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission exercise on Tuesday, Mr. Masood said the incident will be looked into by the legal cell of the committee. “We were not aware of this.”