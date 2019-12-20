Muslim central panelseeks probe

The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has demanded an inquiry into why and how the violent incidents took place in the Bunder area and in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday.

It also appealed to the people to cooperate in maintaining peace.

Addressing presspersons, K.S. Mohammed Masood said that the government should provide compensation to two persons who died and those injured in the violence.

He said that the committee will cooperate in maintaining peace.

Mr. Masood said that the police should not enter houses during the night in the guise of making inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India has demanded that Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha.

In a press release, State DYFI president Muneer Katipalla said that a high-level inquiry should be conducted into violent incidents, lathi-charge and police firing.

The DYFI said that compensation should be given to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner has said that it became inevitable for the police to use force to control the violence.