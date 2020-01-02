Muslim Central Committee temporarily defers Saturday’s convention against CAA in city

The Muslim Central Committee, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, has temporarily shelved its convention against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) planned at Nehru Maidan here on January 4, according to president K.S. Mohammed Masood.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said that the Police Commissioner had denied permission to hold the convention.

However, the Commissioner has said that the police did not have any objection to holding the convention in other places in the city, such as Adyar or Kuluru.

He said that 28 Muslim organisations under the committee will discuss the matter and decide on the future course of action. The committee is of the opinion that the venue of the protest in the later days should only be Nehru Maidan.

Asked why the committee was bent on holding the convention at Nehru Maidan even after the violent incidents on December 19, Mr. Masood said “It is our constitutional right.”

Mr. Masood said that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, at a meeting with the committee and others in the city on December 31, had appealed to them to postpone the January 4 convention by 10 days. He said that, honouring the appeal, the committee will not hold any convention in the city till January 15.

He said that police have said that the committee and its 28 affiliates will have to sign a bond stating that they could be held accountable if there were any law and order issues during the convention.

In addition, the committee would have to provide ₹2 crore as security deposit before organising the convention. The committee will consult legal experts on the need to pay the security deposit.

Referring to the government withholding compensation to the families of two victims who died on December 19, owing to alleged police firing in the city, he said that it was against “Raja Dharma”. The government should also order for a judicial inquiry into the police firing, he added.