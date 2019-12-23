Muslim Central Committee insistson judicial probe into police firing

The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi said here on Sunday that the State government should order a judicial inquiry into the police firing during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in the city which claimed two lives on Thursday.

“The committee will not accept any other form of inquiry,” committee president K.S. Mohammed Masood told presspersons.

He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during his visit to the city on Saturday, mentioned that an inquiry will be conducted into the whole incident. But he has not specified the nature of the inquiry.

He said that the State government should make it clear who ordered the firing. Who was responsible for it. The committee had not called for any protest on Thursday.

Mr. Masood said that the committee condemned the police firing and also registering a case against two persons who died in the police firing. Registration of the case against the two was an attempt to protect the Police Department and the government. The government should take action against the erring police officials, he said.

He said that the government should provide government jobs to the family members of those who died in the firing and bear the education expenses of the two children of Jaleel who died in the police firing.

The government should also bear the expenses for the medical treatment of the injured who are admitted in different hospitals, he said.

Mr. Masood said that the police should stop treating civil society members as enemies. The committee also condemned the lathi-charge. Innocents have been beaten up, he said.

He said that in view of Thursday’s incidents and the subsequent developments, the committee has postponed its protest against the CAA planned at Nehru Maidan here on December 28. Now, the protest will be held on January 4. The committee will approach the police for permission. If police deny permission, the committee will later decide on its future course of action.

Mr. Masood said that there is no clarity in the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He said that the committee is appealing to all those who are protesting against the CAA to do it peacefully. The committee will extend all cooperation in maintaining peace in society.

‘Withdraw statement’

Mr. Masood said that Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C.T. Ravi should withdraw his recent controversial statement in connection with the violence. The Minister had warned of a “Godhra-like situation” if the majority community loses its patience. He added that the committee condemned the statement of the Minister.

MLA U.T. Khader has already clarified that he had not made any controversial statement during a protest against CAA in the city on December 17, he said.