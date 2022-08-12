Muslim Central Committee gives Rs.30 lakh each to victims’ families

The Muslim Central Committee on Thursday, August 11, met the families of murder victims Mohammed Fazil, 22, and Masood, 19, and gave away cheques of Rs. 30 lakh to each of the families.

Talking to reporters, chairman of the committee Mohammed Masood said it was ready to sponsor the education of Fazil’s brother, who is in Class 7.

Mr. Masood said the committee was ready to give Rs.10 lakh to the family of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was also murdered. “As we heard they (family members) are opposed to our visit, we called off the proposed visit to Praveen’s house,” Mr. Masood said.

Criticising the State government for differentiating among the victims of the three murders, Mr. Masood said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Praveen’s family and gave away compensation. But he did not meet the other two family members and do the same. “It’s the tax payers’ money through which compensation is given. There cannot be religious distinction in paying compensation,” he said. Though Mr. Bommai recently said he will meet Masood and Fazil’s families he has not done it so far, he said.

Receiving the cheque, Fazil’s father Umar Farooq said he will open a trust in the name of Fazil and use the amount for social work. The family members want to continue Fazil’s social work legacy, he added.