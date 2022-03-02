Musical fountain opened at Shivaram Karanth theme park in Kota
A musical fountain built at Shivaram Karanth theme park at Kota in Udupi district became operational on March 1 with Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurating it.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that public will be allowed free entry to the show on the first Friday of every month. In addition, there will be free entry to the show on the national festivals like the Independence Day and the Republic Day.
The managing committee of the park will fix the fee for the show on other days. The fountain has cost ₹75 lakh to the Government. Karnataka Bank contributed ₹12 lakh to construct the viewers’ gallery and other associated facilities, he said.
The Nirmiti Kendra, Udupi, and the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) have built the fountain and the gallery, the Minister said.
