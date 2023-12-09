Musical fountain and laser show will resume shortly at Kadri Park, says Dakshina Kannada DC

December 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The musical fountain and laser show at the Kadri Park will resume shortly, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan here on Friday.

Chairing the meeting of Kadri Park Development Committee, Mr. Muhilan asked officials to repair at the earliest the children’s train, which has not been operating for over one month. Officials were asked to create better play facilities for special children in the park.

Expressing the need of street lights in the park, Mr. Muhilan said home guards should be deployed to prevent illegal activities in the park. Borewell should be laid in the park to meet the water requirement of the plant nursery. Mr. Muhilan asked Mangaluru Urban Development Authority to develop the Ganganapalla tank in the park.

Mr. Muhilan asked Mangaluru Smart City Limited to install CCTVs in the park. Drones should not be allowed to be used in park and boards in this regard should be put up, he said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand, MSCL General Manager (Technical) K.S. Arun Prabha and Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Department Janaki, attended the meeting.

