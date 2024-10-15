Music concert in Town Hall on October 27

The Sangeet Bharati Prathistana will hold Hindustani music concerts by Bansuri player Pandit Rakesh Chourasia and sitar player Pandit Purbayan Chatterjee at Town Hall in Mangaluru on October 27, at 5.30 p.m.

In a statement, the Prathistana said the first concert will be of Pt. Chourasiya. He will be accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on tabla. Then it will be concert of Pt. Chatterjee in which he will be accompanied by Satyajit Talwalkar on Tabla.

The Vice-President of the prathistana Narendra Nayak called upon music lovers to attend the programme and enjoy the performance of experienced artistes. The entry is free, he said.

The programme is being presented with help of Canara Bank, Ideal Ice cream, MRPL and State Bank of India.