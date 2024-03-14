GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murdeshwar Express to be short-terminated at Bhatkal

March 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Train No. 16585/586 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru will be short-terminated at Bhatkal and will short originate from the same station on Friday and Saturday to facilitate maintenance works.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has taken up a mega block for replacement of Points 101 and 120 at Murdeshwar Station till March 16. To facilitate the mega block, the Murdeshwar express was being short-terminated.

Accordingly, Train No. 16585, leaving SMVT Bengaluru on March 14 and 15 will be short terminated at Bhatkal on March 15 and 16 while it remains partially cancelled between Bhatkal and Murdeshwar. Train No. 16586 of March 15 and 16 will originate from Bhatkal instead of Murdeshwar and will remain partially cancelled between Murdeshwar and Bhatkal.

