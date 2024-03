Murdeshwar Express gets additional coach

March 22, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways has decided to augment one 3-tier AC coach on Train No. 16585/586 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Mrudeshwar-SMVTB on a temporary basis to clear the extra rush of passengers.

While Train No. 16585 gets the additional coach from March 22 to March 31, Train No. 16586 gets it between March 23 and April 1, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express gets an additional sleeper class coach on March 25 and Train No. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express gets the additional coach on March 26.

