Murder of son: Transport operator released on bail

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar visits the spot where 16-year-old Sudhindra was hit by a bullet fired by his father Rajesh Prabhu, in Morgan's Gate in Mangaluru on October 5, 2021.

MANGALURU

06 November 2021 15:11 IST

He had opened fire at his employees, but one of the bullets hit his son

A Mangaluru court has granted bail to Rajesh Prabhu, owner of Vaishnavi X’press Cargo Private Limited, who is accused of murdering his son.

On November 2, the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhay Dhanpal Chougala granted bail to Prabhu and directed him, among other things, to execute a bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties. He has been asked not to tamper with evidence or contact any prosecution witness. He has also been directed to surrender his passport and his firearms to the investigation officer.

Following a heated exchange of words with two employees on October 5, Prabhu fired twice from his licenced pistol. One of the bullets his 16-year-old son, Sudhindra, who died on October 8. The Mangaluru South police, who had initially registered a case under Sections 307 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code, removed Section 308 and inserted 302 (murder). Prabhu was arrested and was in police custody for three days before being moved to the Mangaluru district prison.

In his regular bail application filed under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he contended that he had no intention of causing the death of his son. Moreover, he is suffering from severe heart problems and requires medical attention. His wife Shanthala Prabhu is under severe depression following the son’s death.

Allowing his bail petition, the judge said mere possession of a licenced pistol for personal protection, at this pre-investigation stage, is not reason to conclude that Prabhu has committed an offence under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 304 (culpabale homicide not amounting to murder ) or 302 (murder). The judge considered the need for Prabhu to undergo further investigation to rule out coronary artery disease and Shanthala Prabhu’s health condition.