Murder accused shot at, diesin Sullia

Sampath Kumar

MANGALURU

09 October 2020 00:29 IST

A 40-year-old man, an accused in the murder of a BJP activist from Kodagu district, died after being shot at and attacked with lethal weapons by four persons in Sullia on Thursday morning. The police gave the name of the victim as Sampath Kumar, a resident of Shanthinagar in Sullia. The attack took place near his house at around 7 a.m.

The police said that the four members attacked Kumar soon after he got into his car, which was parked near the house. The assailants damaged the front windshield of the car and attacked him with a machete, a knife and a fire arm.

They opened fire at Kumar as he made an attempt to escape. The assailants shot at him again as Kumar entered the house of his neighbour Thimmappa and followed him. Even as they assaulting Kumar, they attacked Thimmappa as he tried to intervene.

As residents started to rush towards Thimmappa’s house, the assailants escaped. Kumar died on the spot, while Thimmappa was admitted for treatment at the government hospital in Sullia.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmiprasad said that Kumar was accused of giving “supari” for the murder of the BJP Kodagu district secretary Balachandra Kalagi who was killed near Madikeri on March 19, 2019. Kumar was among those with criminal background in the rowdy-sheet maintained by the Sullia Police.

The police have registered a case of murder which is suspected to be a result of rivalry. A special police team has been formed to arrest the assailants.