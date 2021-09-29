Murder accused now arrested in PoCSO case

MANGALURU

29 September 2021 23:01 IST

The Woman Police here have arrested Mohammad Naushad (25) of Mannabettu near Kinnigoli on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Naushad was among 13 persons who had been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP activist Deepak Rao in Krishnapura Katipalla, near Surathkal, on January 3, 2018. After his release on bail, Naushad lived with the 17-year-old girl in a house.

In a complaint filed with the police on Tuesday, the girl accused Naushad of sexually assaulting her. She is now two months pregnant.

Advertising

Advertising

The police arrested him for an offence punishable under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.