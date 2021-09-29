Mangaluru

Murder accused now arrested in PoCSO case

The Woman Police here have arrested Mohammad Naushad (25) of Mannabettu near Kinnigoli on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Naushad was among 13 persons who had been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP activist Deepak Rao in Krishnapura Katipalla, near Surathkal, on January 3, 2018. After his release on bail, Naushad lived with the 17-year-old girl in a house.

In a complaint filed with the police on Tuesday, the girl accused Naushad of sexually assaulting her. She is now two months pregnant.

The police arrested him for an offence punishable under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 11:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/murder-accused-now-arrested-in-pocso-case/article36743766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY