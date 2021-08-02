Murder accused arrested

A team of Udupi police led by Kundapur Circle Inspector Gopikrishna Hathwar on Sunday morning arrested Anup Shetty (34) in connection with the murder of his business partner Ajendra Shetty (33) in Kalavar village of Kundapur on Friday.

Financier Ajendra Shetty (33) was hacked to death in his office late on Friday night. Ajendra Shetty was found in a pool of blood and there were multiple cut wounds on his face.

In a complaint, Ajendra Shetty’s brother Mahendra suspected that Anup Shetty could be involved in the murder as the latter had differences with Ajendra Shetty. The Kundapur Rural Police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 397 of IPC.

The Udupi Police team found Anup Shetty in a hideout in Goa.