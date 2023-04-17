Murali Abbemane, Mariyam Rasheeda win Dr. Krishi Photo Story Award

HamberMenu
April 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mariyam Rasheeda

Mariyam Rasheeda | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Murali M. Abbemane and K.M. Mariyam Rasheeda were declared winners of the Dr. Krishi Photo Story Award 2022 of the “Under 30 Photo Story Contest” organised by the Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in association with Art Kanara Trust.

Murali M. Abbemane

Murali M. Abbemane | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The results were announced at the inauguration of an exhibition of photo stories that was shortlisted for the award on Saturday, April 15, in Mangaluru. Pranam Shreedhar and Shravya Manjunath were the finalists. Likhith Raj Gatty and Sowjanya Jogi (joint project), Neel Kote and Vivek Gowda were the shortlisted contestants. The contest was announced in August 2022 and elicited 28 entries, said a release.

Physician and writer B. Srinivas Kakkilaya, photojournalist Yajna and advertising photographer and filmmaker Prakash Braggs, who was one of the jury members, were the dignitaries on the occasion.

Releasing ‘Metaphors of Physical & Emotional Spaces,’ a book on shortlisted entries, Dr. Kakkilaya spoke about his friendship with Late Dr. Krishna Mohan (Dr. Krishi). “Krishna Mohan was one of the first Mangalorean to explore the internet and launch a website, inspiring many others.” During COVID-19, he was active in dispelling myths and creating public awareness by publishing scientific information.

Responding to an audience query, whether a story is required to explain a photograph, Mr. Yajna said, “A single shot photo is a work of art and should speak for itself. But, a photojournalist or a photo storyteller needs to build a context around the single or multiple photos to reach out to the viewers.”

Mr. Braggs explained the ‘less is more’ concept in photography. “It’s not about what you include in the photo, but what you leave out.”

The exhibition of photographs would be open to the public till April 23, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh.

