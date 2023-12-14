Municipal Council warns fish food stalls at Malpe Beach against using artificial colour and essence

December 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of officials from the City Municipal Council, Udupi, led by Municipal Commissioner Rayapapa, raided fish food stalls at the famous Malpe Beach on Wednesday evening, and found many eateries using artificial food colour and essence.

Hundreds of tourists visiting the beach savour fish as they believe they are prepared using fresh fish. About 20 such fish food stalls were permitted to function at the beach by the Malpe Beach Development Authority. They sell fish fry, masala fry, chicken kabab, Chinese fast food, and other items made of fish.

Of late, tourists have complained to the authorities concerned that the stall operators were using artificial colours and flavours endangering the health of the public. Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, thereafter, directed the Beach Development Authority and the CMC to verify the complaints.

Mr. Rayappa, who is also the secretary of the authority, conducted the raid along with Food Safety and Health Department officials on Wednesday evening when the food stalls do brisk business. The team found many eateries using artificial colours and essence.

Mr. Rayappa warned the operators against this, failing which the CMC would close down the eateries. “We will keep regular watch on your activities,” he told them. He also cautioned the operators against using banned single-use plastic items and told them to keep the beach clear of plastic.

