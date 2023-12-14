GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal Council warns fish food stalls at Malpe Beach against using artificial colour and essence

A team led by Municipal Commissioner Rayappa conducts raids following complaints by tourists visiting the popular beach

December 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A team of officials from the City Municipal Council, Udupi, led by Municipal Commissioner Rayapapa, raided fish food stalls at Malpe Beach on Wednesday.

A team of officials from the City Municipal Council, Udupi, led by Municipal Commissioner Rayapapa, raided fish food stalls at Malpe Beach on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of officials from the City Municipal Council, Udupi, led by Municipal Commissioner Rayapapa, raided fish food stalls at the famous Malpe Beach on Wednesday evening, and found many eateries using artificial food colour and essence.

Hundreds of tourists visiting the beach savour fish as they believe they are prepared using fresh fish. About 20 such fish food stalls were permitted to function at the beach by the Malpe Beach Development Authority. They sell fish fry, masala fry, chicken kabab, Chinese fast food, and other items made of fish.

Of late, tourists have complained to the authorities concerned that the stall operators were using artificial colours and flavours endangering the health of the public. Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, thereafter, directed the Beach Development Authority and the CMC to verify the complaints.

Mr. Rayappa, who is also the secretary of the authority, conducted the raid along with Food Safety and Health Department officials on Wednesday evening when the food stalls do brisk business. The team found many eateries using artificial colours and essence.

Mr. Rayappa warned the operators against this, failing which the CMC would close down the eateries. “We will keep regular watch on your activities,” he told them. He also cautioned the operators against using banned single-use plastic items and told them to keep the beach clear of plastic.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.