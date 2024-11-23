Muneer Katipalla elected CPI(M) Dakshina Kannada district secretary

Communist Party leader Muneer Katipalla was chosen unopposed as the secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Dakshina Kannada district unit in the recently concluded district meet in Mangaluru.

CPI(M) district secretariat committee member Sunil Kumar Bajal in a statement said K. Yadav Shetty, Mr. Bajal, Krishnappa Konchadi, Sukumar Thokkottu, Vasanth Achari, Sadashivadas, B.M. Bhat, and Jayanthi Shetty were elected to the District Secretariat Committee.

The 24th district meeting of CPI(M) was successfully conducted for three days in Mangaluru recently. CPI(M) politburo member M.A. Baby, State secretary Basavaraj, State committee member K. Prakash and others guided the conduct of the conference. The meeting also chose the new district committee for the next three years.

Jayanth Naik, Ramani Moodbidri, Yogish Jeppinamogaru, B.K. Imtiyza, Santosh Bajal, Manoj Vamanjoor, Vasanthi Kuppepadavu, Rafiq Harekala, Pramila Shaktinagara, Radha Moodbidri and Eshwari Belthangady were chosen to the district committee. Shekhar Kunder Kutthar was elected as a permanent invitee while J. Balakrishna Shetty was chosen as a special invitee to the committee, Mr. Bajal said.

