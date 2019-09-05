Mumbai–Mangaluru trains rescheduled

Some trains from Mumbai to Mangaluru have been rescheduled following heavy rain and flooding in the Maharashtra capital.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said train no. 12619 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express, scheduled to leave Mumbai LTT at 3.20 p.m. on Wednesday was rescheduled to leave at 7 p.m. the same day.

Train no.12133 Mumbai CSMT–Mangaluru Junction Express, scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, was rescheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT at 1.15 a.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, train no. 12134 Mangaluru Junction–Mumbai CSMT of Wednesday was rescheduled to leave Mangaluru at 9 p.m.

Diversion

Meanwhile, train no. 16311 Sri Ganganagar–Kochuveli Weekly Express, which started its journey on September 3, was diverted to run via Surat, Jodhpur Junction, Igatpuri, Kurda Road, Panvel, and further on regular route, according to the press release.