Mumbai train to be short-terminated

MANGALURU

04 September 2021 01:37 IST

Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Daily Special Express is being short-terminated at Surathkal and commencing its return trip from Surathkal itself.

The arrangement will be in force till Monday, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

It said that Southern Railway was undertaking upgradation and track renewal work between Padil and Kulashekara stretch of Mangaluru-Mumbai line.

Advertising

Advertising

Consequently, Train No 01133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express Special was terminated at Surathkal. In the return trip, Train No 01134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express Special commenced journey from Surathkal on Friday, the release said.