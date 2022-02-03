Mumbai Express cancelled for four days from Friday

MANGALURU

03 February 2022 00:54 IST

The Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express (Train Nos 12133/ 12134) will be cancelled for four days starting Friday to facilitate upgradation work of fifth and sixth lines between Thane-Diva Junction section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

Releases from Konkan Railway Corporation and Southern Railway here said the Mumbai Division would undertake the upgradation work from February 4 to February 7.

Consequently Train No 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Jn. Express and its pairing train, No 12134, Mangaluru Jn-Mumbai CSMT Express, journey commencing between February 4 and February 7, remain fully cancelled.

Besides the CSMT Express, Train Nos 22113/ 22114 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Bi-weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on February 5 and February 7 respectively and Train Nos. 12224/ 12223 Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 2, February 6 and February 5, February 8, respectively, would remain fully cancelled.

Short termination

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express journey commencing between February 4 and February 6 would short terminate at Panvel. Its pairing train, 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express journey commencing between February 5 and February 7 would short originate from Panvel.

Similarly, Train No 12202 Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Garib Rath Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 6 would short terminate at Panvel while its pairing train, No 12201 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 7, would short originate from Panvel.

Also, Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express journey commencing between February 3 and February 6 would short terminate at Panvel and its pairing train, No 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express would short originate from Panvel between February 5 and February 8 would short originate from Panvel.