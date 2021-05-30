Multiple choice questions for II PU exam suggested

The Dakshina Kannada District Pre University Principals Association has urged Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to hold II Pre University examination by providing multiple choice questions of 50 marks for each subject and make students answer it in OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets.

Association president Umesh Karkera said that multiple choice questions will lessen the burden on students, whose preparations have been affected because of improper online and offline classes due to the pandemic.

The examinations can be held by using OMR sheets, at the gram panchayat level for students and this will help prevent students and invigilators from travelling long distances to reach examination centres. These sheets can be evaluated by scanning and also prevent teachers from travel long distances for evaluation.

The letter said that students should be given a bank of 100 multiple choice questions each for each one of the subjects in Science, Arts and Commerce streams of the course. The 50 questions for each one of the subjects in the examination should be based on questions in the question bank. Practical examination should be cancelled and questions related to it should be part of the theory paper. Each question can be of 2 marks and each paper can be of 90 minutes duration.

The examination at the hobli and village level can be held using classrooms and teachers at the local schools. The OMR sheets can be uploaded from each one of the district centres to the PU Department, which can give results in about 10 days. There will be sufficient time for students to prepare for this new format of examination, Mr. Karkera said.