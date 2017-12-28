Multimedia research centre opened at SOC

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Vice-Chancellor H. Vinod Bhat inaugurated the Multimedia Resource Centre (MMRC) at the School of Communication (SOC) here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the SOC here on Wednesday, Dr. Bhat said that interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research works need to be taken up in the universities in the country. He added that with the help of available resources in the university, the creation of new knowledge base was possible. To do so, the university planned to establish 100 different centres by 2020 and the Multimedia Resource Centre was the 82nd in the MAHE.

Dr. Bhat also stressed that authentication of information was a must, as there was a lot of contamination in the information being disseminated today on different media, especially in the new media.

K.P. Rao, scholar and software expert, said that universities should make efforts towards creating new knowledge base that would help the future generation. There was a need for different disciplines to come together and create a new knowledge base, he said.

He spoke about the idea of building and creating knowledge, which, he said, should be the purpose of a superior university and the Multimedia Resource Centre should be able to play a role in the assimilation and dissemination of such knowledge.

Shubha H.S., coordinator of the centre, said that the centre would provide support for high quality audio-visual/multimedia production and dissemination of resources and in the process, participate in capacity building within and beyond the university. Padma Rani, Director, School of Communication, proposed the vote of thanks. Representatives from departments of other constituent units of MAHE, were present.