Multi-lingual poets’ meet and cultural programmes to be held at Kudroli temple during Dasara

A multi-lingual poets’ meet will be among a host of cultural programmes at the Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple in the evenings during the 11-day Mangaluru Dasara from October 3 to October 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, treasurer of Shree Gokarnanatha Temple R. Padmaraj said the multi-lingual Dasara poets’ meet will be organised by Sangati Samskrutika Prathistana, in memory of poet Late Amrut Someshwar. The meeting will be held in the temple premises on Friday, October 4, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There will be Nrutyasamarpanam ballet by Shravani Bhat and Nrutya Vaibhava by Natyalaya Ullal team on October 4 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. On Saturday, October 5, there will be ‘Bhakti Sangeeta’ by Sonika Janardhan and Bharatnatyam by Suman Nayak from the U.S.A. On October 6, the Kalavrunda team from Pune will present the ballet ‘Nrutyarchana’. There will be “Nrutyasinchana” by Kalaniketan Dance Foundation team, ‘Samskrutika Vaibhava’ from Kids Zone and Yuvaka Sangha teams of Kudroli, and ‘Veena Vaihava’ by Mahati Sangeeta Shaale team on Monday, October 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 8, there will be ‘Sangeeta Nrutya Vaibhava’ by Mayuri Nrutyalaya Trust team and ‘Yaksha-Gana-Natya- Vaibhava’ by Yakshagana bhagavata Ravindra Kannadikatte and team. There will be a Kathak dance performance by Sulochana A.K., ‘Nada Jhenkara Bhakti Sangeeta’ by Mangaluru Ragalasya team, and ‘Nrutyanjali’ by Savijeevanam team from Kodialbail on October 9.

On Thursday, October 10, there will be Bharatnatyam by Bhavyashri, Yakshagana by the male team of Billava Association of Bengaluru, and ‘Harikatha Kalakshepa’ by Rishika Kundeshwar. There will be ‘Bhakti Rasamanjari’ by Saptaswara Orchestra, Navadurga dance ballet by Karnataka Jogi Samaja team, Yakshagana by women’s team of Billava Association Bengaluru and ‘Rangasangeeta’ by Journey Theatre Group, on October 11. On the last day, October 12, there will be ‘Dasara Dennana’ by the Yuvavahini team, and ‘Dasara Gana Sambrama’ by playback singer Rameshchandra and team.

Dasara Run

Mr. Padmaraj said for a second successive year there will be a Dasara Run managed by a local fitness centre and sports shop. There will be a 5k fun run, 10k, and 21-k half marathon. “Unlike last year, it will be a timed run this year. Timer chips will be given to those taking part in 10k and 21k run”. Time run is being held to attract runners from across the country to the Dasara Run, which will henceforth, be an annual feature. There will be a registration charge of ₹299 for 10k and ₹499 for 21k run.

Temple Managing Committee member Harikrishna Bantwal said there will not be any change in the conduct of the Shobha Yatra of Sharada and Navadurga idols on Sunday, October 13 evening. Owners of the buildings enroute the yatra have been asked to light their buildings. A female priest will be among the priests who will continue to conduct different rituals in the temple, Mr. Bantwal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.