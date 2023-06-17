ADVERTISEMENT

Mullai Muhilan takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district

June 17, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan is a native of Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

M.P. Mullai Muhilan took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from M.R. Ravi Kumar, in Mangaluru on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M.P. Mullai Muhilan took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from M.R. Ravi Kumar on June 17.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan is a native of Tamil Nadu. He earlier served as a deputy secretary in the department of personnel and administrative reforms, as CEO of Belagavi Smart City Ltd., and later as Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district. He was the executive director, Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru, before his posting to Dakshina Kannada.

He is a holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul (Anna University).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was the Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, was posted to Dakshina Kannada a few months before elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He is yet to get a fresh posting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US