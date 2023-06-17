Mullai Muhilan takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district

June 17, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

M.P. Mullai Muhilan took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from M.R. Ravi Kumar on June 17.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan is a native of Tamil Nadu. He earlier served as a deputy secretary in the department of personnel and administrative reforms, as CEO of Belagavi Smart City Ltd., and later as Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district. He was the executive director, Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru, before his posting to Dakshina Kannada.

He is a holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul (Anna University).

Mr. Ravi Kumar, who was the Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, was posted to Dakshina Kannada a few months before elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He is yet to get a fresh posting.

