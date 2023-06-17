Mullai Muhilan posted as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

June 17, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka government on Friday, posted M.P. Mullai Muhilan as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada by transferring incumbent M.R. Ravikumar.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan was earlier the Executive Director of Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada.

The government also transferred Kumara, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.