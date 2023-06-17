ADVERTISEMENT

Mullai Muhilan posted as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

June 17, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Umesh S Raju, Pro Chancellor, REVA University facilitating Mullai Muhilan M.P. IAS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govt of Karnataka, at REVA University campus, Khel Khoj. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka government on Friday, posted M.P. Mullai Muhilan as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada by transferring incumbent M.R. Ravikumar.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan was earlier the Executive Director of Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada.

The government also transferred Kumara, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

