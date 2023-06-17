Mullai Muhilan posted as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka government on Friday, posted M.P. Mullai Muhilan as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada by transferring incumbent M.R. Ravikumar.
A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Muhilan was earlier the Executive Director of Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He had also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada.
The government also transferred Kumara, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT