Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team wins second edition of Dasara ‘Pili Parba’ tiger dance competition

October 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ‘Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli’ team emerged winner in the second edition of dasara ‘Pili Parba - 2023’, a tiger dance competition, organised by Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana on the occasion of Navaratri at Nehru Maidan here on Saturday.

The team of ‘Nandigudda Friends, Babugudda’ was runner-up and the third prize was bagged by ‘Puraldappena Mokeda Bollilu Polali Tigers’.

The first prize was ₹5 lakh. The runners-up got ₹3 lakh while the third prize winning team got ₹2 lakh. In all, 15 teams took part in the competition. The remaining 12 participating teams got ₹50,000 each.

Special category prizes

The special best ‘Kappu Pili’ prize was bagged by SFC team of Someshwar while Team Kallega Tigers team of Puttur got the best ‘Mari Huli’ prize. The much expected ‘Parbada Pili’ category prize was taken away by Mangaluru Friends Tigers team of Mulihitlu.

Shivashakthi Tigers team of Kunjattur in Manjeshwar (Kerala) got a prize under ‘most disciplined team’ category while SKB Tigers team of Kumpala got a prize under ‘best bannagarike (make up)’ category.

Vishnu Pilikulu team of Moodushedde bagged the prize under ‘akki mudi’ category and Young Boys Mangaladevi Huli team of Mulihitlu got two prizes – under ‘dharni mandala’ and ‘taase’ categories.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the competition.

Film director and actor Rishab Shetty and the promoter of Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana and MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath witnessed the performances.

