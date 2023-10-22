HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team wins second edition of Dasara ‘Pili Parba’ tiger dance competition

October 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team which won the second edition of Dasara Pili Parba tiger dance competition in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team which won the second edition of Dasara Pili Parba tiger dance competition in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team which won the second edition of Dasara Pili Parba tiger dance competition in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli team which won the second edition of Dasara Pili Parba tiger dance competition in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Mulihitlu Friend Circle Jagadamba Huli’ team emerged winner in the second edition of dasara ‘Pili Parba - 2023’, a tiger dance competition, organised by Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana on the occasion of Navaratri at Nehru Maidan here on Saturday.

The team of ‘Nandigudda Friends, Babugudda’ was runner-up and the third prize was bagged by ‘Puraldappena Mokeda Bollilu Polali Tigers’.

The first prize was ₹5 lakh. The runners-up got ₹3 lakh while the third prize winning team got ₹2 lakh. In all, 15 teams took part in the competition. The remaining 12 participating teams got ₹50,000 each.

Special category prizes

The special best ‘Kappu Pili’ prize was bagged by SFC team of Someshwar while Team Kallega Tigers team of Puttur got the best ‘Mari Huli’ prize. The much expected ‘Parbada Pili’ category prize was taken away by Mangaluru Friends Tigers team of Mulihitlu.

Shivashakthi Tigers team of Kunjattur in Manjeshwar (Kerala) got a prize under ‘most disciplined team’ category while SKB Tigers team of Kumpala got a prize under ‘best bannagarike (make up)’ category.

Vishnu Pilikulu team of Moodushedde bagged the prize under ‘akki mudi’ category and Young Boys Mangaladevi Huli team of Mulihitlu got two prizes – under ‘dharni mandala’ and ‘taase’ categories.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the competition.

Film director and actor Rishab Shetty and the promoter of Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana and MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath witnessed the performances.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / festivals / award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.