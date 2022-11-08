Mudra Dharana, jayantis barred in endowments temples

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department by issuing a circular has barred Mudra Dharana (a practice of stamping shanka and chakra on the body) and celebration of jayantis in temples coming under the department.

In the circular issued on November 2, the Commissioner said that some temples have been practising rituals that go against well laid-down tenets. The State Dharmika Parishad in its meeting on November 2 deliberated on this issue where some pointed out at the practice of Mudra Dharana and celebrating jayantis. Some photos and idols were also being placed in the temples. Parishad members sought action, the Commissioner stated.

The temples should follow rituals and customs as laid down in the Agama Shastra and rituals such as Mudra Dharana and jayantis should not be held. If any such rituals are held, then necessary action will be taken against the concerned, the Commissioner said.

Objections raised

Meanwhile, some have objected to the order and said that the State government has acted beyond the scope of the Act to bar some of the rituals and practices that are being held for over several years.

Harinarayanadasa Asranna, a hereditary priest of the revered Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Dakshina Kannada, said that the temple was among the few department-controlled temples where Mudra Dharana and Madhwa Jayanti have been held for over several years.

“It’s a practice held for ages and there is great belief in these practices. The government cannot unilaterally pass such an order without holding public consultation,” he said. The government cannot bar Mudra Dharana and jayantis on the basis of complaints by a few persons, he added.

Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, a former member of Kadri Manjunatha Temple managing committee, said that the government can only govern the temples. It has no right to bar any ritual and practice of a temple, which are all done as per the prevailing customs. Customs for each deity changes and the government should not interfere to bring in universality in these customs and practices, he said.

As many as 34,563 temples in the State are governed by the department. Of these, 201 are Grade A temples which include Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kadri Manjunatha Temple, which have income exceeding ₹25 lakh. There are 139 Grade B temples whose income is between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh and 34,223 Grade C temples whose income does not exceed ₹5 lakh.