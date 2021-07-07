MUDA’s housing site project at Konaje to be ready in two months

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will complete its housing layout project at Konaje village in the next two months, according to MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that 90% of the project work has been completed and the layout has 135 sites. The authority has taken up the project on 13.11 acres at an estimated cost of ₹10.21 crore. All the sites are expected to be available for distribution this October or November. At present, 94 sites, including 41 corner sites, are ready.

Mr. Mijar said that the authority has invited bids to develop 140 sites, including 21 corner sites, on 17.49 acres at Kunjathbail village.

In addition, he said that the authority has purchased 79 acres of land in Chelyar village. As many as 709 housing sites will be developed on 45.85 acres of the 79 acres of land. A detailed project report for the approval of the project was sent to the government on January 14, 2020. Approval is awaited.

He said that the authority is ready to develop one garden each for four wards in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation. The civic body has to allot land for the project. The corporation has 60 wards. Thus, 15 gardens can be developed. The matter has been discussed with the corporation.

Urwa Market

Referring to putting into use the new Urwa Market building, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹14 crore which includes ₹8 crore as loan, Mr. Mijar said that an agreement has been signed to allot 14 shops/offices on rental basis. Bids have been invited for the fourth time for allotting the remaining shops/offices on rental basis. The last date to respond to the bids is July 16, 2021.

As per the agreement signed for opening 14 shops/offices, one office has already been opened in the building and five more offices will be opened in a month.