MUDA to upload TDR certificates on website for enabling ‘online trading’

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will upload the transferable development right (TDR) certificates issued to people on its website to enable “online trading” for helping both sellers and purchasers, its chairman Ravishankar Mijar said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a programme convened by Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to distribute TDR certificates to those people who have surrendered their private land for road widening projects in the city.

Mr. Mijar said that all TDR certificate holders will have to find market to sell their TDR in case if they are not using it on their own. At the same time, TDR purchasers too should know how many TDRs are available for purchase. When details on the same is available online it will be easy for both. The small TDR holders too will have to get market for selling the development rights.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that a healthy balance should be maintained on the supply and demand fronts of TDR. The “online trading” proposed to be introduced by MUDA is a welcome step as more people will come forward to surrender their private land for development projects such as widening of roads, drains and “raja kaluves”.

The MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyas Kamath said that roads to a length of 250 km are being developed in the city now using premium FAR funds.

Thanking those who have surrendered their land for the projects Mr. Kamath said that some have spared large extent of their private land keeping public interest in mind. For example, the family of Thukaram, his mother Girija, and others near Mahakalipadpu have surrendered 70 cents of their land for widening the Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Road. A woman has surrendered three cents of her land having her house where she resided for long for widening the Sulthan Bathery Road.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the MUDA cleared 84 TDR proposals sent by the MCC to it in the last three months. Of them, certificates to 41 persons had been issued earlier and 16 persons were issued with the certificates at the programme on Saturday. Some more TDR proposals are in the pipeline to get clearance from the MUDA, he said.

The MCC felicitated Ms. Girija for surrendering 70 cents of land. Other TDR holders who received the certificates were presented with roses as a token of gratitude.