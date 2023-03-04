MUDA to launch process of distributing housing sites developed at Kunjathbail from March 6

March 04, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will launch the process of distributing housing sites developed at its Kunjathbail lay out by issuing application forms from March 6, according to its chairman Ravishankar Mijar.

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on March 4, he said the application forms duly filled will have to be submitted to the authority by April 6, 2023. An applicant will have to pay an advance deposit of 10% of the total cost of the sites with the prescribed registration fee while submitting the application.

The application forms will be available in a special counter to be opened in the MUDA office at Urwa Stores. The counter will also serve as a help desk to the applicants. In addition, they are also available in 15 branches of the Bank of Baroda in the city and in its 10 branches on the outskirts. The advance deposit with the registration fee can be paid in those branches of the bank.

He said that each site will cost ₹8.51 lakh per cent of land. Of 208 sites developed on 17.49 acres 182 sites will be distributed now through lottery system. The remaining are corner sites which will be auctioned later. If an applicant did not get the site, the advance deposit is refundable without paying any interest. The measurement of sites vary from the minimum of 1.33 cents to a maximum of 8.24 cents.

Reservation

Mr. Mijar said of the total sites 50 % are reserved for general public. Of the remaining sites 10% are reserved for Other Backward Castes, 3% for Scheduled Tribes, 15% for Scheduled Castes, 5% for ex-servicemen, family of deceased servicemen and for members of Central armed forces. In addition, 7% of the sites are reserved for State government employees and staff of State public sector enterprises and authorities, 2% for Central government employees and staff of Union public sector enterprises and authorities.

He said that 5% of the sites are reserved for journalists and those achievers in the field of science, arts and sports and 3% of the sites have been reserved for persons with disabilities. Mr. Mijar said that an applicant should be a resident of Karnataka for a minimum of five years.

Bank branches

The application forms are available in the Bank of Baroda branches located in the city at Ashok Nagar, Sharavu Temple, Ambedkar Circle, Bhavanthi Street, Bejai, Bondel, Alape, Bendoor, Kuluru, Jeppu, Falnir, Pumpwell, Panambur and Surathkal.

In addition they will be available on the outskirts at Ullal, Talapady, Moodbidri, Mulki, Bantwal, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady, Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya.