MUDA to distribute house sites at Konaje after March 15

March 04, 2023 - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will begin the process of distributing housing sites at Konaje, on the outskirts of the city, after 15 days.

Addressing mediapersons on March 4, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar said that Konaje Layout has been developed on 12 acres and has 112 sites. In addition, a new housing layout will be developed at Chelyar on 45 acres. It will have 750 sites.

The authority is distributing the housing sites after a gap of 12 years. It will be issuing application forms for sites developed at Kunjathbail from March 6.

The rate of ₹8.51 lakh per cent of land for the sites developed at Kunjathbail is almost at par with the open market rate. Mr Mijar explained that sites for reserved category will have to be given at concessional rate and hence, the authority will have to compensate the loss in some way. “We are distributing the sites at a no-loss-no-profit rate,” he said. MUDA has developed a water body in the middle of Kunjathbail Layout, which will be an added attraction. In addition, there will be a walking track and other civic amenities.

The chairman said that the authority is rejuvenating or developing 30 water bodies in and around Mangaluru. In addition, it is developing 65 gardens in its jurisdiction.

MUDA logo launched

Mr. Mijar launched the logo of MUDA in its office on March 4 in the presence of MUDA Commissioner Bhaskar N.

Explaining its significance, he said that the logo is designed on the base of a Shatkona, which is an ancient Indian symbol formed by the overlapping of two triangles forming a six-point star. This represents the source of all creation, more specifically the connection between an individual and his surroundings.

The brown, green and blue colours used in the Shatkona represent the earth, trees and water, which are the essential elements of nature, and the beauty of Mangaluru.

The motiff at the centre of the Shatkona is created with vibrant colours reflecting the colourful cultural heritage and celebrations of Mangaluru.