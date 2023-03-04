ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA to distribute house sites at Konaje after March 15

March 04, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar launched the logo of MUDA on March 4

The Hindu Bureau

MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar briefing mediapersons in Mangaluru on March 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will begin the process of distributing housing sites at Konaje, on the outskirts of the city, after 15 days.

The that the authority will begin the process of distributing the housing sites developed by it at Konaje, on the outskirts of the city, after 15 days.

Addressing mediapersons on March 4, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar said that Konaje Layout has been developed on 12 acres and has 112 sites. In addition, a new housing layout will be developed at Chelyar on 45 acres. It will have 750 sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority is distributing the housing sites after a gap of 12 years. It will be issuing application forms for sites developed at Kunjathbail from March 6.

The rate of ₹8.51 lakh per cent of land for the sites developed at Kunjathbail is almost at par with the open market rate. Mr Mijar explained that sites for reserved category will have to be given at concessional rate and hence, the authority will have to compensate the loss in some way. “We are distributing the sites at a no-loss-no-profit rate,” he said. MUDA has developed a water body in the middle of Kunjathbail Layout, which will be an added attraction. In addition, there will be a walking track and other civic amenities.

A fountain built by MUDA at Kadri Park in Mangaluru.

The chairman said that the authority is rejuvenating or developing 30 water bodies in and around Mangaluru. In addition, it is developing 65 gardens in its jurisdiction.

MUDA logo launched

Mr. Mijar launched the logo of MUDA in its office on March 4 in the presence of MUDA Commissioner Bhaskar N.

Explaining its significance, he said that the logo is designed on the base of a Shatkona, which is an ancient Indian symbol formed by the overlapping of two triangles forming a six-point star. This represents the source of all creation, more specifically the connection between an individual and his surroundings.

The brown, green and blue colours used in the Shatkona represent the earth, trees and water, which are the essential elements of nature, and the beauty of Mangaluru.

The motiff at the centre of the Shatkona is created with vibrant colours reflecting the colourful cultural heritage and celebrations of Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US