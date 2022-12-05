MUDA to allot sites at Konaje and Kunjathbail layouts soon

December 05, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

It will develop 100 parks in Mangaluru City North and South Assembly constituencies, says Chairman

Special Correspondent

Ravishankar Mijar, who was renominated as the Chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Monday, said the authority will soon distribute house sites at the newly formed Konaje and Kunjathbail layouts.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge of the office here, Mr. Mijar said parks and common areas in these layouts would be planted with fruit-bearing tree saplings. Meanwhile, the third phase of MUDA’s Master Plan got delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic; there were some objections too. Discussions would be held with people’s representatives and a suitable decision would be taken, he said.

Stating that he was happy on being renominated as the head of the authority, he said pending lake/tank development works in four Assembly constituencies under MUDA would be taken up on priority. Mr. Mijar said the project to develop 100 parks in Mangaluru City North and South constituencies was progressing fast with finalising tenders for 45 parks. The remaining works would be taken up soon, he said.

The Chairman said there was a need to make MUDA office people-friendly. There were many complaints from the general public regarding delay in disposal of applications and files, he noted.

Mr. Mijar said the authority was concerned about Kadri Park, the icon in the city. Gangayyanapalla tank was being rejuvenated to address water scarcity issue in the park. There was scope for impounding water around the fountain too, he said adding the 16 acre lung space would be suitably utilised for public benefit.

He said the authority would soon design a plan to develop the Koti-Channayya (Nandigudda) Circle in South Mangaluru. The authority has already developed some circles in the city. It also has plans to provide a student-friendly bus shelter at Surathkal with WiFi facility.

Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple Committee president H.S. Sairam, Mangaluru South BJP president Vijay Kumar Shetty and others felicitated Mr. Mijar on the occasion.

