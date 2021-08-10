MUDA takes up work to rejuvenate Moily Kere

The Moily Kere at Shettibettu in Bolara will be rejuvenated at a cost of ₹50 lakh funded by MUDA.

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has undertaken rejuvenation of another tank in the city and this time, it is the Moily Kere at Shettibettu in Bolara.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar and others laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation of Moily Kere here on Saturday. MUDA has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the work.

Mr. Kamath said that the administration has planned rejuvenating lost water bodies across Mangaluru to increase the groundwater table. Rejuvenation of lakes and tanks that were full of life once is a part of this endeavour, he said. The funds provided by MUDA will be utilised for the complete overhaul of the Moily Kere, he added.

Mr. Mijar said that the MLA had sought the assistance of MUDA for tank and lake rejuvenation works. The authority is working on his proposal and has already sanctioned funds for some. While the administration will rejuvenate lost water bodies, it is the responsibility of the general public to maintain them in good condition, Mr. Mijar said.

The Moily Kere located on the southern-most part of Mangaluru and close to the Netravathi, has been in a state of disuse with the growth of vegetation and accumulation of silt. The tank also sees breeding of mosquitoes following flow of waste water.