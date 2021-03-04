MUDA takes up rejuvenation of Kadri Kaibattalu pond

It was revived 13 years ago, but is now filled with silt

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Wednesday launched the work of rejuvenating Kadri Kaibattalu pond and the nearby Jogimath pond under its lake rejuvenation programme.

The pond in Kadri Kaibattalu, which was revived 13 years ago by the residents at Doctors Colony, is now filled with silt and muddy water.

Physician Hansraj Alva, who is a resident of Doctors Colony, said that the doctors in the colony got the embankment of the pond constructed 13 years ago when the pond was in the form of a puddle. “For almost seven years this pond had crystal clear water and we could see good number of fishes. We have spotted good number of migratory birds here,“ he said.

The pollution of the pond started with the construction of a 34-floor apartment complex in the nearby area. “The big building has literally cut off the perennial water source for the lake,” he said and expressed concern over dumping of plastic in the lake. “We need to be serious on preserving water bodies,” Dr. Alva said.

Agreeing with Dr. Alva, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar said it is necessary to stop encroachment and pollution of lakes. “MUDA is reviving some identified lakes and make sure the water in these water bodies serve drinking water needs. We need cooperation of people in achieving this objective,” he said.

The MUDA will remove silt, construct a walking track, and take up other beautification works at the Kadri Kaibattalu pond at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. Similar works will be taken up at Jogimath pond at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh.

Mr. Mijar said he has asked Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to take steps for clearing encroachments before handing over 197 waterbodies in the city to the authority for development.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premanand Shetty also spoke.