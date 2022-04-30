MUDA is all set to auction housing sites near Konaje

A notification for distribution of sites will be issued in a week, says its chairman Ravishankar Mijar

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is all set to distribute its housing and commercial sites to people after more than a decade.

The authority will issue a notification for the auctioning of its sites at the layout developed near Konaje within a week, according to chairman of the authority Ravishankar Mijar.

The layout has 135 sites. The authority took up the project on 13.11 acres at an estimated cost of ₹10.21 crore, he told The Hindu.

A majority of the sites in the layout are for housing purpose. There are some sites for commercial purpose too, he said.

Mr. Mijar said that another housing layout was being developed at Kunjathbail on 17.49 acres. It has 145 sites. These sites are expected to be ready for distribution by November 2022.

In addition, the chairman said the authority would develop a layout at Chelyar village. On about 79 acres of land purchased by the authority in the village, initially, the sites will be developed on 45.85 acres. More than 450 sites are expected to be available for auctioning in the initial phase.

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority has identified the waterbody of Chakrapani Temple at Attavar for restoration. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mr. Mijar said that restoration works on 12 waterbodies taken up by the authority in its jurisdiction were on the verge of completion. Some of those waterbodies are Bajal Kere, Jogimutt Kere, Moily Kere, Kulashekara Kere, Jeppinamogaru Kere, Haleyangady Kere, and Jumma Masjid Kere. All the pending works of these projects would be over by May end.

In addition, the authority would take up the restoration of eight more waterbodies in the city and nearby. Some of them are the waterbody of Chakrapani temple at Attavar, Uchhila Kere, Talapady Kere, and Trishileshwara temple pond near Car Street. A waterbody near Mangaluru International Airport at Kenjar would also be restored, he said.

“We will plant fruit-bearing saplings in the surrounding of such restored waterbodies and where enough space is available,” he said adding that the saplings would be planted in this rainy season. The saplings cannot be planted in the surrounding of all waterbodies due to lack of space, he said.